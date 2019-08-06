Teen film star Julian Dennison has joined hundreds gathered outside the Beehive to show solidarity with protesters at Ihumātao.

The gathering of about 300 on the Parliament's lawn on Tuesday came as part of a call for a national day of action and after a tense stand-off between police and protesters at the historical site in Māngere.

Among those present was actor Dennison, known for his performances in films such as Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Deadpool 2.

The 16-year-old Hutt International Boys' School student signed out of classes for the day to show his support.

"We're all one big whanau in Aotearoa and it's just us about supporting each other," he told the Herald.

"It was important to come here together as a people and a nation to support those who are the exact same as us through love and aroha."

Actor Julian Dennison, in attendance, says a swift resolution is needed for all of New Zealand. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said he was hoping for a swift end to the stand-off in Auckland.

"I'm really hoping that whenua is returned to the family there, and to the people and to the iwi. I hope it gets resolved, not just for them, but for all of New Zealand," Dennison said.

"Hopefully the police don't do anything stupid."

After speeches, a quiet ceremony was held to fill kete with messages to protesters at Ihumātao, before a blessing.

Protesters carried signs describing stolen land, colonisation and calling the Prime Minister a traitor.

"There is a problem, there is a hurt, there is a pain, there is an injustice that has been caused and right now we are addressing that injustice," organiser Kassie Hartendorp told the crowd.

Several Green Party politicians were in attendance.

Earlier in the day, party co-leader Marama Davidson said fewer police officers at Ihumātao would be a sign of good faith.

"The mana whenua want to keep their focus on the protecting the land, and are working really hard to maintain a peaceful presence," she said.

Inside Parliament, politicians were putting their hopes on an invitation from Māori King Kiingi Tūheitia to mana whenua to meet and discuss the situation – possibly on Wednesday.

"We're just watching from afar and hoping some of the groups can come together," Labour's Willie Jackson said.

"We're hoping that they can find a resolution and come back with their recommendations."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she still had no plans to visit.

"I haven't ruled that out in the future. My focus right now is to play a role in helping to facilitate the conversations that are going on," she told reporters.

Meanwhile, Labour MP Peeni Henare confirmed there had been ongoing discussions with iwi about the possibility of the Crown buying back the dispute land since the protests began, but could not say if it could actually happen.