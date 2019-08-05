Tensions are high at the Ihumātao protest site as police pour in extra reinforcements which have split the protesters into two groups.

Auckland Police Superintendent Jill Rogers said police had decided "to deploy additional police officers to maintain order and ensure there is no breach of the peace".

Protest leader Pania Newton told Newstalk ZB that the police had separated the frontline protesters from the main group of supporters.

"Right now there are about easily 60 police officers who have surrounded the front line, preventing access for those who are at the front line to get food, drink and other things that they need," she said.

"There are about 40 police officers separating us and two police vehicles, and about 58 police vehicles along the road."

The Protect Ihumātao group issued a call on Twitter for people to "come to Ihumātao to join our peaceful protest".

Ngā mihi for all your tautoko, whaanau. Police have separated our front line whenua protectors from their whaanau, kai and wai but their wairua remains strong. We ask people to come to Ihumātao to join our peaceful protest #protectIhumatao #protectIhumātao — Protect Ihumātao (@protectihumatao) August 5, 2019

Green MP Marama Davidson tweeted: "This doesn't bode well for peaceful resolution."