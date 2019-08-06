Wellington's Mt Victoria Tunnel has reopened after a crash closed it in both directions this evening.

Traffic around the Basin Reserve is heavily congested due to the closure which struck during rush-hour traffic.

NZTA advised that motorists should expect "significant delays" in both directions and use an alternate route.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a crash involving two vans and a motorcycle about 5.15pm.

"Initial information suggests one person received minor injuries," the spokesperson said.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

"We would like to thanks motorists for their patience."

SH1 MT VICTORIA TUNNEL - CRASH - 5:20PM

Due to a #crash, the Mt Victoria Tunnel is CLOSED. Please expect significant delays in both directions and use an alternate route. ^RS pic.twitter.com/RNaeiHSVwq — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, emergency services also responded to a nearby crash on Adelaide Rd, Mount Cook, Wellington.

The crash between a car and motorcycle at 5.30pm has left one person seriously injured.