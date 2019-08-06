A former nursing student bashed while walking to her car after a night shift is suffering from flashbacks and panic attacks, a court heard today.

Tane Faatafa, 19, was jailed for two years and two months today after pleading guilty to possessing a knife and robbing a student of her handbag, laptop and personal possessions last April.

Faatafa wore a black face mask and held the woman down during the terrifying attack, Christchurch District Court heard.

He punched the victim in the face 10 times during the assault at 10.30pm on Hagley Ave near Christchurch Hospital.

In a victim impact statement, the court heard how the woman's partner heard the whole attack on the phone.

She was later treated in hospital for injuries.

Judge Tom Gilbert says what Faatafa did only took a few seconds but had left a lasting impact.