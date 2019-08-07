An Auckland couple say a Chorus technician "butchered" their new home after drilling 15 unnecessary holes into an exterior wall while attempting to install ultra-fast broadband internet services.

The angry North Shore home owner says the bungled installation was then exacerbated by a shoddy repair job.

Adding further insult, the family are yet to set foot inside the 240sq m, two-storey home, as it's still under construction.

However, Chorus say they have taken full responsibility for the damage and accept that the installation, and repair job, "was simply just not up to our standards". The company has agreed to pay

