A $1.5 million Plimmerton house bought with fraudulently-obtained funds by Sir Ngatata Love and Lorraine Skiffington has been forfeited.

In June 2016 Love was convicted of obtaining by deception and sentenced to two and half years imprisonment.

His offending related to diverting $1.5m from a property development for his and Ms Skiffington's own personal gain, causing financial loss to the Tenths Trust.

The charges against Skiffington were stayed due to illness and she has since died.

The property the pair purchased with the fraudulently obtained funds was restrained by the Commissioner of Police in February 2014 and in July 2017 the High Court at Wellington approved the police's sale order sought under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

The property was sold last year to protect as much equity as possible, prior to forfeiture, as mortgage arrears were attracting significant penalty fees.

Now that the property has been formerly forfeited under the Act, an agreement has been reached to return proceeds of the sale to the victim of the fraudulent behaviour, the Tenths Trust.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Murray of the Central Asset Recovery Unit said he was pleased to see the funds returned to the trust.

"Returning this money will reduce as much of the financial loss caused to the trust and its beneficiaries, descendants of the Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tama and Taranaki Iwi, as possible.

"We are hopeful the outcome of this proceeding will make a difference for the victims of this serious crime.

"The primary function of the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act is to prevent all criminals from benefiting from crime and causing further harm within communities.

"The message here is clear, if any person attempts to profit from crime, they risk lengthy terms of imprisonment and the loss of their assets."

Police encourage the community to contact their local station if they have concerns over suspicious financial activities or persons who are accumulating wealth and assets with no apparent legitimate means.

If people wish to give information anonymously, they can do so by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.