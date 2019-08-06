A prominent Auckland school has cancelled a trip to China after protests in Hong Kong caused disruptions at airports.

Diocesan School for Girls has made the decision to cancel its upcoming Junior School Choir trip to China to participate in the Chengdu International Children's Chorus Week.

A spokeswoman for the school said the cancellation was made due to late visas and disruptions at the airport.

"Visas have not yet been received, despite extensive efforts. In addition, the issues in Hong Kong are disrupting the airport and Cathay Pacific pilots and workers are implementing strikes.

"This may mean the group could get stuck in transit or may not be able to return via Hong Kong," she said.

"While the cancellation is a disappointing decision, the safety of students and others on the trip is paramount and trip logistics have not been able to be finalised."

The spokeswoman said a total of 37 people were meant to attend the event, including 26 Year 6 students, aged 10 to 11 years.

She said the trip attendees had travel insurance in place.

A Ministry of Education spokeswoman said schools are self-governing, with their board of trustees responsible for making decisions on the operational decisions like school trips.

The decision comes after large protests and demonstrations are ongoing in parts of Hong Kong. Violent confrontations have taken place at some demonstrations.

Protests began in June against proposed extradition legislation which would allow residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial.

While the government has since suspended the bill, protesters have pressed on with broader calls for democratic reforms and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

The demonstrations have lead to more than 100 flight cancellations and major traffic disruptions.

Earlier this week a large number of airport employees called in sick in apparent participation in the general strike, Hong Kong media reported.

Public broadcaster RTHK said Cathay Pacific and other domestic carriers such as Hong Kong Airlines were the most affected.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was not issuing a specific travel advisory for Hong Kong at this time, but advised New Zealanders to avoid all protests and demonstrations.

"Even those intended to be peaceful have the potential to turn violent," a statement on its Safe Travel website said.

"New Zealanders are also advised to monitor local media for developments and comply with any instructions and restrictions issued by the local authorities."

It also said Kiwis travelling or living in Hong Kong should have comprehensive medical and travel insurance policies in place that include provision for medical evacuation by air.

They are also encouraged to register their details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Chinese Consulate General in Auckland was approached for comment.

• New Zealanders in Hong Kong requiring consular assistance can contact the New Zealand Consulate-General in Hong Kong on +852 2525 5044, or at nzcghkg@biznetvigator.com.