An Australian who performed an indecent act in front of a woman at a backpackers hostel has been told his actions were "disgraceful".

On July 13, Gordon Frederick Williams (58), a photographer, was staying at Adventure Backpackers in Queenstown.

He had a bunk in the same mixed dorm room as the victim.

She awoke to see the defendant lying on his bed, his genitals exposed, masturbating while looking directly at her.

She told him his actions were "disgusting" and left the room.

When she returned 15 minutes later, he was still going.

Williams was sentenced by Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Queenstown District Court on Monday.

He admitted a charge of intent to offend by doing an indecent act.

"If you can't behave yourself in a backpackers, you should be alone in a hotel room where you can do whatever you like to your heart's content — so long as it's legal," Judge Brandts-Giesen told him.

Williams' lawyer, Paige Noorland, said the defendant was embarrassed and "incredibly remorseful".

He was convicted, fined $500, court costs $130 and ordered to pay $1000 to the victim for emotional harm.