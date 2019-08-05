Hong Kong democracy protesters gathered at the University of Auckland under heightened security today.

The event comes after a protest last week turned physical with a woman being pushed to the ground.

Just over 100 people turned up for the protest, with several wearing face masks. At least four police officers, plain clothes and campus security were present.

A supporter wears a mask at the Hong Kong protest held at the University of Auckland Quad. Photo / Peter Meecham

Last week, three pro-Beijing students were involved in a scuffle with a pro-Hong Kong supporter.

After the incident, the Chinese Consulate in Auckland released a public statement condemning the protest and praised the pro-China students for their "spontaneous patriotism".

This prompted Act Party leader David Seymour to send a strongly-worded letter to the Chinese Consul General in Auckland raising concerns about their statement, which he said "encouraged disruptive and violent behaviour".

ACT leader and MP David Seymour talks about free speech at the Hong Kong protest held at the University of Auckland Quad. Photo / Peter Meecham

The Epsom MP spoke at the protest saying he was disappointed that Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters had not been more strident towards the Chinese Consulate.

Unlike the first protest, today's event was free of any physical conflict.

Demonstrators were shown films about the situation in Hong Kong and views were shared.

A proposed Chinese bill to extradite suspects from Hong Kong to mainland China sparked mass protests in the city and has spread throughout the Chinese diaspora, including in Auckland.

Attendees at today's protest were asked to put on masks to "protect your own privacy" and wear black to show solidarity with the Hong Kong supporters.