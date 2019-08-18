This week junior doctors accepted a new pay settlement, signalling an end to their collective agreement disputes. It included a pay rise in line with other multi-employer collective agreements - for a two-year term from April 2019 - and a lump sum payment. Their five strikes in the first half of this year followed 11 days of facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority over a two-month period. New figures show those strikes alone cost the Lakes District Health Board more than $1 million.

