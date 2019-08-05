Tensions are high at the Ihumātao protest site as police pour in extra reinforcements which have split the protesters into two groups.

Police have formed a line blocking the main group of protesters at Ihumātao from the advance group.

About 25 police officers are standing in a line facing a crowd which is swelling fast as hundreds respond to a call on social media to protect the protesters from the suddenly increased police presence.

Police hold the main protest group apart from the advance guard at Ihumātao. Photo / Simon Collins

Protest leader Pania Newton has told the main protest group that the protesters are trying to resolve the standoff.

Advertisement

"We are working out how we can de-escalate the situation so we can all go home safely and our line can remain," she told the group.

The mood is excited as music blares out of the main tent.

People are talking amongst each other about why the police moved to separate the two groups.

One young woman who has just arrived at the site from central Auckland said she believed the police wanted to spark the protesters into violence so they could arrest the leaders.

But so far no one has challenged the police line.

Auckland Police Superintendent Jill Rogers said police had decided "to deploy additional police officers to maintain order and ensure there is no breach of the peace".

A large group of police officers is now returning to the police vans as both protest groups chant defiantly that they will never give up their land.

The Protect Ihumātao group issued a call on Twitter for people to "come to Ihumātao to join our peaceful protest".

Ngā mihi for all your tautoko, whaanau. Police have separated our front line whenua protectors from their whaanau, kai and wai but their wairua remains strong. We ask people to come to Ihumātao to join our peaceful protest #protectIhumatao #protectIhumātao — Protect Ihumātao (@protectihumatao) August 5, 2019

Green MP Marama Davidson tweeted: "This doesn't bode well for peaceful resolution."