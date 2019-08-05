At least four members of the Labour Party have resigned over an investigation into allegations against a staff member, Newshub reports.

Seven party members and officials laid complaints this year accusing the senior party staffer of "unacceptable behaviour ranging from bullying and intimidation to sexual harassment and sexual assault," Newshub said.

It said the complaints were investigated in March and no disciplinary action was taken. It said the man's lawyer said the allegations were untrue.

"But after concerns were raised about the investigation, the party is now reviewing its processes - but not the outcome," Newshub said.

Advertisement

It said at least four people have resigned from official party roles and cancelled their membership as a result.

Newshub said the complainants said the Labour Party had done nothing to improve its processes since allegations of sexual harassment at last year's Young Labour summer camp.

A 20-year-old man was charged with four counts of indecent assault at the February 2018 camp at Waihi.

An inquiry by Wellington lawyer Maria Austen recommended that the party should review its code of conduct and develop policies on sexual harassment, sexual assault, alcohol, events, host responsibility and bullying.

However Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern refused to release the report, arguing that there were matters before the courts.

Newshub said it had spoken to five people who said nothing had changed since the report was released.

The people who complained about the staff member's actions this year told Newshub that they suffered panic attacks and vomiting and had to take days off work because they were so scared of the staffer.

"As far back as August 2018, Labour Party president Nigel Haworth was informed the staffer told a woman she was elected within the party because she 'would be nice to sleep with'," Newshub said.

"He was also told a senior ministerial staffer had warned an alleged victim that if she told anyone about the staffer's behaviour she would be shut-down."