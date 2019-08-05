The Lower Hutt branch of adult store Peaches and Cream has posted a warning to anyone considering stealing from the store: don't, unless you're okay with being shamed online.

A store employee posted a video on Facebook showing a man getting busted while trying to steal a number of items from the store, including "crotchless knickers".

"Just popping up with a regular reminder not to shoplift from Peaches and Cream. Especially when our manager is working, he doesn't muck around," the caption on Facebook read.

"This local gentleman was busted today, didn't have the money to pay for the items he tried to conceal. And now, he'll have to buy his crotchless knickers somewhere else."

Advertisement

The thief committed another big mistake that gave his identity away. Photo / Facebook

The man didn't think his actions through, according to the staff member, signing up for the mailing list using his real email address, which includes his first and last name. "No need for community to ID this winner."

The store has used Facebook to try to deter thieves by shaming those who try it.

Back in February, the same branch of the store made headlines when two "butt plug bandits" managed to get away with a number of items, including said butt plugs.