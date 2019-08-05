South Auckland police are hunting a man connected to a serious assault which left the victim with a broken jaw and brain injury.

Counties Manukau Police East CIB are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the man they are looking for, as well as two women also thought to be involved.

Police were called to Cooladawson Rd just after 5pm on Tuesday, July 9, after reports of an attack.

The two vehicles being sought by Police in relation to an assault in Flat Bush last month. Photo / NZ Police

The man hospitalised was later identified as a 56-year-old Chinese man who had to undergo surgery for a traumatic brain injury and a broken jaw.

The man's family told Radio New Zealand at the time that the victim, a construction worker, was attacked by up to five people that day.

Detective Sergeant Veronica McPherson said a man was walking to his car when he was set upon by the attacker.

"At this stage, police believe the assault is unprovoked," McPherson said.

"The victim has since been released from hospital and is still recovering from his injuries."

Three CCTV images have been released by authorities in a bid to try to bring the attacker and two other women to justice.

The images include two of the vehicles involved - one a grey or silver late-model Nissan Dualis and another vehicle described only as white and which the women were in.

A grey or silver car (pictured) is one of two vehicles being sought by Police in relation to a serious assault in Flat Bush last month. Image / NZ Police

Police have described the male attacker as "of either Māori or Pacific Island descent and of heavy build".

He is pictured in CCTV footage wearing a baggy white T-shirt with a dark-coloured sling bag or bum bag across his back.

"Police would also like to speak to a man who was wearing a distinctive yellow hi-vis jacket and was walking nearby at the time of the incident.

"This man is not a suspect, but police would [like him] to come forward, as he may be able to assist detectives with the investigation.

"Our inquiries are still continuing, but it's important that people come forward if they have seen either of these vehicles in the Flat Bush area between 4.50pm and 5.15pm."

Can you help? Call Counties Manukau Police: (09) 261 1300 or speak anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.