A shortage of 130,000 homes and an increasing number of Kiwis; living in cars, under bridges, pitching tents in car parks and forming lines outside Work and Income offices at 2am, holding their children, desperate for emergency assistance - is that what the PM meant when she said "Let's do this"?

Cancer patients creating GoFundMe pages to raise funds to afford life-saving medication, and our senior citizens, women and children suffering horrific statistics of domestic violence, physical, sexual and emotional abuse - is that what the PM meant when she said "Let's do this"?

Mental illness affecting everyday Kiwis,

