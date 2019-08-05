Nearly a year since a popular thoroughfare in Welcome Bay was closed to traffic due to safety concerns for cyclists, Tauranga City Council is still coming up with design options to reopen the slip lane. However, reporter Kiri Gillespie reveals two options presented by elected members Bill Grainger and Rick Curach have been vetoed by experts for being too dangerous. She finds out why.

Transport experts say proposals by two councillors for fixing the beleaguered Welcome Bay slip lane could be fatal.

Tauranga City Councillors Rick Curach and Bill Grainger proposed two remedies to address safety issues affecting the Welcome Bay Rd entrance to Welcome Bay Lane, which has been closed to traffic for nearly a year.

Their plans included a chicane in Welcome Bay Lane to slow drivers down ahead of a crossing point for cyclists.

A review of options for the lane by Aurecon will be presented to a meeting of Tauranga City's Projects, Services and Operations Committee today.

Aurecon technical director of infrastructure Ann Fosberry said there was limited space for an effective chicane, resulting in a close to 70 per cent probability of a fatality for a pedestrian or cyclist.

Cyclists have raised concerns at the safety of a new cycleway in Welcome Bay.

"Although speeds may be reduced because of the upcoming chicane the speed of an impact where the lanes diverge is likely to result in a fatal or serious injury for the vulnerable road user as per the original slip lane design."

Aurecon recommended the slip lane remain closed.

Fosberry said observation of traffic at the site highlighted poor driving behaviour and while the Aurecon team provided options that mitigated some risks, it did not mitigate all.

The councillors' options provided even less, she said.

If it was to reopen, electronic signs or flashing road studs at the entrance to the slip lane - triggered by oncoming bicycles - could be used to increase driver awareness of cyclists.

Welcome Bay Lane was closed in September and hasn't reopened. Photo / File

Grainger said he was frustrated at the findings. He said he felt his ultimate plan, which would have removed cyclists from the road and on to a separated track and stopped them crossing at the slip lane entrance, was "absolutely 100 per cent safe" - despite the experts' contrary view.

A cyclist, pictured in September, navigates the Welcome Bay Rd cycleway that cuts across the entrance to Welcome Bay Lane. Photo / File

Curach said he was also disappointed "but it's hard to argue with professional experts".

"I disagree with their opinion in terms of safety ... but what do you do? They are the experts."

What's the issue?

Welcome Bay Lane was closed unexpectedly on September 28 after cyclists raised safety concerns over how the road intersected with the cycleway. The cordon was expected to be in place for three months, but nearly six months on it remains closed.

An independent report into the transport agency-led Maungatapu Underpass project - completed following Bay of Plenty Times' coverage - found 25 safety issues, including the Welcome Bay Rd cycleway, which cuts across the entrance to Welcome Bay Lane.

The lane acted as an easy slip road for traffic travelling 60km/h towards Hairini, Mount Maunganui, Greerton and Ohauiti. That traffic is now funnelled into a controlled intersection at Hammond St, where it waits to turn left.