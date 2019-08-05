Nearly a year since a popular thoroughfare in Welcome Bay was closed to traffic due to safety concerns for cyclists, Tauranga City Council is still coming up with design options to reopen the slip lane. However, reporter Kiri Gillespie reveals two options presented by elected members Bill Grainger and Rick Curach have been vetoed by experts for being too dangerous. She finds out why.

Transport experts say proposals by two councillors for fixing the beleaguered Welcome Bay slip lane could be fatal.

Tauranga City Councillors Rick Curach and Bill Grainger proposed two remedies to address safety issues affecting the Welcome

Related articles:

What's the issue?