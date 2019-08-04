A Southland mother is faced with bringing home the body of her late son, who died in Peru nearly three weeks ago.

Diane Pierce is still shocked and grieving the death of her son Creed Norman Pierce early on July 17, two days after his 28th birthday.

He had been living in Lima since November last year, where he set up a travel company specialising in South American tours for New Zealanders and Australians.

"He loved to travel and went to so many different countries. He was a boy full of life. He dreamed to save the world and decided to open the business to share his passion of travel with other people," Pierce said.

While devastated to receive the heart-breaking news he died in Peru, the family had to start organising all the necessary documents to bring him back to lay him to rest close to where he grew up in Invercargill.

She was concerned when she discovered the total estimated cost of transporting the body home would be $50,000.

As they could not afford it, her daughter, Paige Pierce, decided to start a Givealittle page to help her parents.

She said many people had asked how they could help during this time and she thought this would be one of the ways to help them "in this time of need".

In 10 days, the family raised more than $36,000.

This was not the first time the family had gone through the same grieving process as they had lost another son 15 years ago, Pierce said.

"Creed touched the lives of many, many people far and wide and will be missed fiercely."

Pierce said it was important to have the support of the community and she hoped the case would bring awareness of the need "to not feel ashamed to ask for help".

"It has been overwhelming, the support, kindness and generosity. I had neighbours asking if it would help us if they walked our dog. In this tragic moment, it is beautiful to feel that love."

