The Desert Rd through the central North Island is closed by snow and the main alternative route has also been blocked because of a crash, causing major headaches for motorists.

The Desert Road, between Waiouru and Rangipo, is closed, and a crash in Erua closed SH4 from National Park to Tohunga Junction.

Police said a truck became stuck on a hill at Erua at 2am and was rear-ended by another truck. No one was injured.

Motorists face a four- to five-hour detour through Napier or New Plymouth.

Snow warnings are in place for a number of other roads; the Napier-Taupo Road (SH5) and the Remutaka Hill Road (SH2) in the North Island, and Lindis Pass (SH8), the Crown Range Road and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) in the south.

Parts of the South Island shivered in below-zero temperatures this morning, with Wanaka recording the lowest at -2C and Christchurch and Blenheim at -1.

The closures and disruptions come as a cold and showery southwesterly flow covers the country - bringing snow down to low levels in the South Island and resulting in heavy snow warnings and watches for the central North Island.

MetService has issued severe weather warnings for parts of Southland, Clutha and southern Fiordland; where heavy snow is expected to fall through to this afternoon.

It's a chilly morning over much of NZ, with Mount Cook Aerodrome coldest on -8.0°C https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^PL pic.twitter.com/LoKOCn4fBg — MetService (@MetService) August 4, 2019



Meteorologist Karl Loots said those warnings were for snow fall accumulations above 400m and another 10 to 15cm of snow could fall this morning in those places.

He warned motorists to be alert and to check weather and therefore road conditions before heading out.

Greatest thunderstorm risk for Monday is before dawn, with Moderate Risk areas affecting central NZ, but by mid-morning there will only be low risk areas left. https://t.co/loi9zNx1m7 for further details. ^RK pic.twitter.com/L5B3z2bNHW — MetService (@MetService) August 4, 2019

"If you're travelling on high level roads, the best thing to do is possibly to check the latest forecast and also the [NZ Transport Agency] website to see whether the roads are currently open.''

The severe weather warnings are all in place until up to 4pm today, he said.

"It's all on an easing trend from this morning onwards."

Severe gale warning

As well as the heavy snow warnings, those in Auckland and the lower North Island have a warning for west to southwest gales.

"West to southwest gales may become severe in exposed parts of southern Hawke's Bay and northern Wairarapa - and also in Auckland - and a strong wind watch is in for these areas,'' MetService said.

Aucklanders can expect a high of 12C and an overnight low of 9C. Just before 6.30am, the MetService's website had the temperature feeling like "4 clothing layers", however.

Showers - some heavy - and hail are expected in Northland to Manawatu today; as well as in the Bay of Plenty and the central high country.

Whāngārei has a high of 13C and an overnight low of 8C.

Rug up the kids as they head off to school Monday morning (and yourself!).



Here's how it'll 'feel' early tomorrow morning when wind is combined with air temperature.



- Dress in layers

- Wear a hat (most heat loss occurs from head)

- Don't forget our 4-legged friends pic.twitter.com/JsyhgZJyEr — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 4, 2019

People in Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa are in for some fine spells but with isolated showers and westerly gales at times.

Gisborne is expecting a mainly fine day but with a chance of showers. A high of 11C is forecast there. New Plymouth is in for a high of 11C and an overnight low of 7C.

If you're anywhere between the Horowhenua and Wellington, expect conditions to be fine, save for some showers this morning in the Capital and snow flurries above 500m. A high of 10C and low of 6C is forecast.

South of the country, Buller and Westland north of Hokitika get showers too - some heavy and thundery with hail. Snow to near sea level is also on the cards there, rising to 400m by this afternoon.

In Nelson and the remainder of Westland, Marlborough and Canterbury, it will be fine apart from a chance of shower for those in Banks Peninsula.

Nelson has a high of 11C forecast and a chilly overnight low of 3C.

In Christchurch, after an expected -1C overnight low, a high of 10C is forecast today. Dunedin is in for some fine spells but a few showers are possible.

You will need an umbrella if you are in Invercargill, as showers - possibly heavy - are forecast, as is snow and strong southwesterly winds. An overnight low of 5C is expected.

Showers, sleet and hail are all forecast in the Chatham Islands.

- Additional reporting, RNZ