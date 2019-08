One person is in a serious condition after their car smashed into a tree on the Hawke's Bay Expressway in the Tamatea area.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.35pm today after a car hit a tree near the Expressway in the Rochester Street / Edmundson Street area.

Police are on the scene as a diversion is in place for southbound traffic in the area and motorists are advised to expect delays.

SH2 NAPIER, HAWKE'S BAY - SERIOUS CRASH - 2:10PM

Due to a serious crash, #SH2 (formerly #SH50) is CLOSED to southbound traffic between Taradale Rd and Prebensen Dr. Please avoid the area and expect DELAYS. ^CR pic.twitter.com/uMCriTdlFY — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) August 4, 2019

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

