Three Lotto players from Paihia, Auckland and Murupara will be having a magical evening after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Waitangi in Paihia, Countdown Three Kings in Auckland and Four Square Murupara in Murupara.

It's been a tough week for the small Bay of Plenty town of less than 2000 people after four of its men were killed in a crash on a forestry road last Monday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.