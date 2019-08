Power is out in central Auckland suburbs tonight.

Vector confirmed power was out in Pt Chevalier and Westmere but it was not known when power would be restored.

Hi Russell, unfortunately there is an outage in the Point Chev/Westmere area right now. Currently we don't have a restoration time, however you can sign up for notifications through our Outage Centre at https://t.co/hwq1vgTqIw. — Vector Ltd (@Vectorltd) August 3, 2019

It wasn't known how many properties were affected, but several well-known Aucklanders posted photos of fireplaces, rugs, wine and candle-lit dinners soon after 7.30pm.