COMMENT:

There's no substitute for seeing a site of controversy for yourself. No words, no maps, no photographs can tell you what it really looks like.

I drove to Ihumātao without much sympathy for the protest against a housing development near the Ōtuataua Stonefields. I wanted to see how near it was, and whether housing really would do much visual harm to the historic site.

The protest was being compared to Bastion Pt and that worried me. As at Bastion Pt, elders of the tangata whenua supported the housing development and younger members of the iwi were opposed to it.

