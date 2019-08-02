On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"I wouldn't say know her, but we've met, yes, with Harry. I mean I know them as well as William and Kate. Maybe not as well as William and Kate. But pretty well."
"How very interesting. And what else has been happening?"
I put my feet up and yawned. "Not much," I said.
SHANE JONES
Ihumātao? Tut-tut and come, now.
In the fields, the boys and girls come and go, causing a silly imbroglio.
Simply put I think the actions of the pusillanimous pyjama-wearing protest mob at Ihumātao are not so much serious brouhaha as funny ha ha.
Yes, the jokes about those silly witless people are so fecund; but I must away, and fiddle, diddle and dally all day long with my $3 billion slush fund.
SIMON BRIDGES
No, look, I'm not here to talk about my leadership, the reality is I'm comfortable with my leadership, and I think the polls reflect that, I'm up 1 per cent as preferred Prime Minister, and although you can't predict anything in politics, I wouldn't be surprised if in another 12 months time I'll be up another 1 per cent.
I'm here to talk about Ihumātao.
But first, let's talk about the Prime Minister. I mean, where is she? On the cover of Vogue. Actually, let me be the first to congratulate her on that, but I question the effort she put into the photo shoot. I mean it doesn't look as though she went to a lot of trouble. Put me on the cover of Vogue and I'd work it, you know, give the photographer whatever they wanted, brood, pout, take off my shirt, smear my body with honey, I'd put in 100 per cent. But you look at the Prime Minister on the cover of Vogue and what you see is a part-time model.
As for Ihumātao, let's not talk about it.
MARAMA DAVIDSON
O Ihumātao! Kia ora. I have come. I am here. I feel what you feel. I eat what you eat – can you pass me some more food, please? Thanks. Kia ora. So anyway. I stand with you. I march with you. For I am with you always. Especially in the weekends, although I'm not sure about this weekend? I'll get back to you on that. Kia ora.