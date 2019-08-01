Several streets in Queenstown have been flooded by a burst water main which is also affecting a hotel.
Fire crews were called mid-morning after the water main on Thompson St burst, sending water cascading down the street as well as Brunswick St and Lake Esplanade.
A reporter at the scene said a 300-metre stretch of Thompson St has been cordoned off by police.
Photos shared by police show the floodwaters had swept away parked cars.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said water was flooding the St Moritz Hotel.
Council staff have asked people to avoid the area.