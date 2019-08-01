Several streets in Queenstown have been flooded by a burst water main which is also affecting a hotel.

Parked cars were swept away by the flooding caused by a burst main in Queenstown. Photo / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Fire crews were called mid-morning after the water main on Thompson St burst, sending water cascading down the street as well as Brunswick St and Lake Esplanade.

The water main burst on Thompson St in Queenstown. Photo / Queenstown Lakes District Council

A reporter at the scene said a 300-metre stretch of Thompson St has been cordoned off by police.

Photos shared by police show the floodwaters had swept away parked cars.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said water was flooding the St Moritz Hotel.

Council staff have asked people to avoid the area.