Water-users are being urged to take care in and around the water this weekend amid concerns waves, some bigger than 10m, and king tides will batter the western coastline.

Last night, weather service Niwa forecast the mammoth waves and king tides would arrive today - sticking around until Tuesday.

WeatherWatch reports huge swells from the Southern Ocean are behind the battering of the western coast of both the North and South Islands.

"Boaties and those fishing on the rocks are advised not to go out from Friday through the entire weekend in western areas and into Monday," WeatherWatch said.

Advertisement

"Dangerous seas coupled with severe gales will continue through until Monday and Tuesday in exposed marine areas, especially in the west and south."

Big wind equals big 🌊



10+ m waves are likely to impact the west coast of NZ later this week and early weekend.



King Tides will occur 1-6 August.



Large waves + King Tides = increased risk for coastal erosion and flooding. pic.twitter.com/TUg32MH32t — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 31, 2019

Surf Life Saving reports no lifeguards are on duty for this time of year and there is a heightened risk people might get into strife.

"We ask that members of the coastline avoid recreating in and around the water for the small period that the increased swells and tides are in effect and to be cautious and use common sense," a spokesperson said.

There would be extended response times to help anyone who came into trouble, the spokesperson added.

If anyone gets into trouble, people should call 111 and ask for the police.

Potential water-users are asked to never surf, swim or fish alone at any time - but especially in these conditions.

Elsewhere, the body of a person who went missing last night off the coast of Mangonui, near Doubtless Bay, was found today.

The boatie fell into the water after the vessel they were in sank, a police spokesperson said.

Two other people on board made it back to shore alive

Emergency services began searching for the person last night, after originally being called about 7.45pm.

The search continued this morning, however the body was located and recovered this afternoon.