The Minister of Health is holding back information about District Health Boards' growing debt woes, the Opposition says.

A reply to written questions from National Party health spokesman Michael Woodhouse shows Minister David Clark was briefed on DHB's financial performance to the end of April on June 21.

But when Woodhouse asked for a breakdown of finances last week he received the reply: "I am unable to provide a response at this time and undertake to provide the Member

with a final response at a later date."

"It seems to me he has information he has not released, even when he's asked to," Woodhouse said.

"Because it's bad news and he wants to delay it as long as he can."

Woodhouse said while recent financial results for struggling DHBs was significantly worse than projections, the public was being left in the dark.

"It's now August and there's been no update on DHBs' finances since March," he said.

"New Zealanders are suffering with increased wait times and falling standards of care."

Comment has been requested from Clark.

Figures for the year to March were released in June and showed the total deficit across the country's DHBs had jumped $40 million in just a month to $264 million.

The March data also showed the Ministry of Health was now expecting the final 2018/19 financial year deficit to be $390 million.

Clark has previously acknowledged DHBs were "under pressure" but that he had made clear expectations about management of the books.

The 20 DHBs were given $13.98 billion in the May budget, compared to $13.24 billion last year.