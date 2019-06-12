The total District Health Board (DHB) deficit has jumped by $40 million in the space of just a month, according to the most recent financial results.

This is one of the largest single-month deficit increases since September 2017.

The year-to-March financial results show the overall deficit across all 20 DHBs was $264 million.

The same figures for the month prior showed a total deficit of $221 million.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The DHB data, obtained by the National Party from written questions to Health Minister David Clark, showed all DHBs but one – South Canterbury – were in the red.

At $64 million, Canterbury

Related articles: