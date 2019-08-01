A witness has described the harrowing moment police arrested a man in Massey, West Auckland, shortly after a woman was stabbed to death on the same road.

Julia, who asked that her surname not be used, was driving to the supermarket on Monday morning when a police car rushed up behind hers as she turned into Westgate Dr from Vadam Rd.

It was only as she turned in at the top of the street she noticed a helicopter overhead and police officers.

A beige-coloured van was parked awkwardly behind another vehicle on the road - as if there had been a crash.

"It was just out of place. But you could tell someone was trying to stop someone else,'' she said.

Police would later reveal that a member of the public had used their vehicle to ram the man's vehicle; bringing it to a stop and allowing police to make an arrest.

The man was apprehended just a few minutes after a woman had been fatally stabbed while waiting at a bus stop further down Westgate Dr about 8.30am.

"That's when I saw this old man on the other side of the road . He was being handcuffed by a cop."

A man was seen being handcuffed by police on this part of Westgate Drive, Massey, shortly after a woman was stabbed to death down the road. Image / Google

She added: "His face - just the look of it - he just looked really lost. He was trying to run, trying to move out of the handcuffs.

"I didn't see any blood. He was wearing a jacket and a hat.''

Only one police officer was with the man, she said, while several others were on the left side of the road.

She thought there had been a car crash.

After about a minute, Julia continued driving towards Westgate. As the road started to dip she saw how serious the situation was.

"I got to the bottom [of the street] and saw the body. It was in the field near the bush area. I saw the paramedic on top trying to revive or help them.

"That's when I clicked it was something other than a car crash.''

Julia could see an ambulance on the opposite side, paramedics and several members of the public, so decided not to stop.

Flower tributes are placed at the scene where a woman was stabbed to death on Westgate Drive, in Massey, on Monday morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

"I saw the body and the paramedic on top .. .that's what made me cry. I looked at the time on the dashboard and it was 8.36am - it stuck with me.

"I went to the supermarket anyway and forgot everything I was meant to buy. I was walking around all dazed. It felt weird to see. It didn't feel safe.''

It is the second witness account describing the moment the 63-year-old man, now in police custody, was arrested.

The man faces two charges: one of murder and the other of breaching a protection order by physically abusing the protected person through stabbing her to death. He is due back in court on August 14.

Resident Paul Jeong was at home when he heard a commotion outside and looked to see two cars had crashed nearby.

"There was a slim man with a cap on. He got out and he looked confused.''

Jeong saw the man walk towards nearby bush and appear to relieve himself. Police were later seen searching the area immediately afterwards, Jeong said.

Police investigating the incident continue to appeal to members of the public who might have dashcam footage or home CCTV video of the area - between about 7.45am and 8.45am - to come forward.