A person is missing after the small boat they were travelling in off the coast of Hihi in the Far North district sank tonight.

Two other people on board have made it back to shore and appear to be okay, a police spokeswoman said.

However, a third person is unaccounted for.

Police first received calls about the incident around 7.45pm and only arrived on the scene a short time ago.

Coastguard confirmed they were responding to the incident but had no further comment to add.

Hihi is located around 40 minutes drive northeast of Kaitaia, near Mangonui and Doubtless Bay.

MetService reports a gale-force warning is in place for the Doubtless Bay boating forecast, with westerly winds reaching speeds of 20 knots.

Overnight, the winds are expected to become as strong as 35 knots in a southwest direction.

Tomorrow morning the sea is predicted to be very rough for a time, with poor visibility in showers with possible thunderstorms easing overnight tonight.

The sea height is 1.0m and the sea temperature as of 8.15pm was 17C, MetService reports.