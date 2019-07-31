The man accused of murdering a promising Auckland rugby star can now be named.

Joshua Tongia appeared in the High Court this morning for a short hearing before Justice Timothy Brewer, who said Tongia's name suppression would lapse.

The gag order had been in place since Tongia's first appearance in the District Court last year due to concerns about his mental health.

Rima Sikei died soon after he was stabbed just 500m from his family home. Photo / Supplied

He is accused of and has pleaded not guilty to murdering Rima Sikei along a Mount Roskill street a couple of weeks before Christmas last year.

Advertisement

Sikei, 21, died on December 7 shortly after he was stabbed on William Blofield Ave - just 500m from his family home.

However, there remain issues over whether the man accused of killing him is fit to stand trial, with a hearing in September set to determine if Tongia's trial will proceed in November.

An application by the Herald to photograph Tongia, who also faces an attempted murder charge, in court was also earlier declined.

The funeral procession for Rima Sikei along Sandringham Rd last December. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Sikei was a promising rugby player who also worked as a landscaper and volunteered in his community for various groups.

He mentored young people and hoped to join the police.

Shortly after Sikei's death, his brother Semisi Sikei spoke to the Herald about his family's loss.

"Rima was in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.

"He was just a really lovely guy, everyone got along with him.

"He was a really nice person ... he was really lovable, he always had a smile on his face."