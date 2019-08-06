New data shows Hawke's Bay residents are the biggest texters in New Zealand, and by some margin.

The just-released 2degrees customer data shows Hawke's Bay users send an average of 97 texts per month – 53 more than Manawatu-Whanganui which comes in second.

2degrees chief brand and insights officer Ben Wheeler said Hawke's Bay phone users clearly preferred texting, as they were spending just 125 minutes chatting on the phone per month.

That was the lowest phone call minute average in the country, seven minutes fewer than second-lowest Tasman.

It makes us the opposite of Aucklanders - the data confirmed what we all knew - they talk more than anyone else in the country.

Wheeler said texting helps people stay in touch quickly and easily.

"We all know how busy life can get, especially when you live in the beautiful Hawke's Bay where I'm sure people would rather be out and about getting stuff done, rather than sitting chatting on the phone all day.

"With emojis and smartphones making it easier to communicate over text, this trend could continue to grow for those in the Bay."