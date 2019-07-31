A 24-year-old mum denied emergency housing was forced to sleep in a Napier park with her two toddlers, using a single blanket and body heat in a desperate bid to keep them warm as temperatures hit near-freezing.

The Ministry of Social Development described the incident as "unfortunate" and said it would take all measures to ensure it "never happens again".

Val, who did not want her last name to be published, approached the Ministry of Social Development's Napier office on Monday for emergency housing.

She went with her three year-old son and one year-old daughter because she had nowhere else

