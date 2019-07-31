COMMENT

The Ihumātao land dispute has intensified and the Fletcher Building housing development is to be halted. There will be further discussion between all parties. This is good news and should be taken as the opportunity it really is, to look at the issue again. But what is the issue?

Like any dispute that goes on long enough, side issues will develop and this one is no different. Those protesting formed a group called SOUL, which stands for Save Our Unique Landscape. If landscape is the central issue, or if the argument can be brought back to that, then there is a clear way forward.

SOUL has recognised the unique landscape significance of Ihumātao. This is the central issue that the Auckland Volcanic Cones Society would also uphold.

The Auckland Volcanic Cones Society has spent more than 20 years fighting landscape issues on Auckland's volcanic field and ensuring that where there is development, it is appropriate. The society acknowledges landscape is by no means the only value of the volcanic field. There are also geological, archaeological, iwi, open space and historic values. Yet it is the landscape values which are the most important, because it is the volcanoes which have defined Auckland in the past and present, and hopefully in the

future. The volcanic field is what gives Auckland its unique character and identity. Ihumātao is part of that unique landscape.

While one can see many volcanic cones around Auckland, this really does not give an understanding of the complex volcanic history. Urban development has blotted out much of the field and made it hard to distinguish the overlapping nature of the volcanic eruptions which have resulted in important geological questions that are still being sorted out.

The Manukau foreshore remains one of the best examples of our geological heritage. From Māngere Bridge Esplanade right around to the Otuataua Stonefields and Ihumātao Fossil Forest, the wider volcanic nature of the landscape is still strongly visible. In this area we are seeing what most of Auckland looked like originally. The sheer number of volcanoes themselves is impressive – Māngere Mountain, Puketutu Island, Māngere Lagoon volcano, Waitomokia, Pukeiti, Otuataua and Maungataketake.

But the real joy for Auckland is that this grand narrative of volcanic eruption is accessible for the public through the lineal system of parks that stretches around the coastline. Full praise has to be given to earlier councils for their land acquisitions and Watercare, which has made so many public connections available across its land. It has also done the necessary infrastructure of properly formed footpaths, pedestrian bridges and carparks. All this makes for one of the most interesting walks in Auckland and it is easy to see why Te Araroa has chosen the Manukau foreshore for its route.

And now at Ihumātao there is a further opportunity for public acquisition. This disputed land was once part of the parkland vision of the old Manukau City Council. The Otuataua Stonefields, which are already in public ownership, are a large area and include the higher portions of the Otuataua and Pukeiti volcanoes. These stone fields have strong archaeological values that eclipse their landscape ones. Rightly, they have been given the very high classification of Historic Reserve. They are never likely to be developed or considered for any other park usage.

The land in dispute at Ihumātao adjoins this reserve and the big question to be determined is what would be its proper reserve classification if it is purchased for parkland?

Fletcher Building and Auckland Council have wanted to use it for housing, but is housing an appropriate buffer for an historic reserve? Fletcher has said it is willing to sell the land, which means it could be added to the network of public parks, but not necessarily at historic reserve status. This is an outcome that the Auckland Volcanic Cones Society would support.

Any future development of this new parkland could well reflect the strong iwi involvement in this area. The Resource Management Act already predetermines this.

* John R Street is the chairman of the Auckland Volcanic Cones Society