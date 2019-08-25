A mother complained about her children's treatment at a dental clinic after a specialist orthodontist found serious problems with their teeth. Natalie Akoorie investigates.

When Cath Darroch was sent an expletive-laden email about herself from a dentist in error, it was the last straw.

Darroch had pre-paid $16,000 to the clinic in central Auckland for orthodontic treatment for her three children, the youngest just 8.

The problem was there were no specialist orthodontists at the clinic, which the Herald is not naming, but the way the service was advertised led Darroch to believe otherwise.

