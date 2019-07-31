Bay of Plenty baker Pat Lam has been crowned New Zealand's pie king - for the seventh time. Lam was named winner of the Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Award on Tuesday night at a glitzy gala dinner in Auckland, where his mince and cheese creation was named the nation's best. The win cements Lam's place as Bakels' most awarded baker. But what is the secret to his success? Bay of Plenty Times reporter Kiri Gillespie finds out.

Want to know the trick to making the country's best pie? Add the cheese to the middle of your mince pie filling.

Related articles:

Tauranga reigns supreme with New Zealand's best pies