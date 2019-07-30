Almost 180 complaints about businesses using single-use plastic bags have been reported since the ban came into place one month ago.

Retailers nationwide were banned from supplying the bags on July 1, but some continued to use them - with 178 complaints about businesses flouting the ban being logged with the Ministry for the Environment in the month since it was introduced, figures released to the Herald show.

The 178 complaints related to 60 retailers.

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage said she was pleased with the numbers, which she said were on a par with other countries.



