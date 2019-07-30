The toddler allegedly murdered in Auckland last month is a nephew of one of New Zealand's most violent and notorious killers, the Herald can reveal.

And Oranga Tamariki had been contacted by several people concerned about Malcolm Robert Bell's welfare shortly before the 16 month old died.

Malcolm died on June 29 at Starship Hospital, six days after he was admitted with suspected non-accidental injuries.

Following an intensive investigation, a 51-year-old man was charged with his murder.

The Herald can now reveal new information about Malcolm - who he is and his case.

Triple murderer William Bell who killed three people at the Mt Wellington Panmure RSA in 2001. New Zealand Herald Photograph by Glenn Jeffrey
Malcolm was one of six children and