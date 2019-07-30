Two Hawke's Bay women who set off a nationwide uprising by standing up to Oranga Tamariki over a baby uplift were in the crowd as their cause reached parliament's steps.

Maori midwives Ripeka Ormsby and Jean Te Huia who both helped stop an attempted uplift at Hawke's Bay Hospital on May 7, stood up and spoke.

Speakers at the protest told the crowd Māori should be the ones caring for their children, and the state must leave their mokopuna alone.

Ormsby said there was "no voice for the mother in this case", and that they, as midwives "had to be

