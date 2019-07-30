An Auckland GP is being accused of inappropriately prescribing drugs on 74 occasions over a six-year period.

The doctor - who has been granted name suppression - was suffering from depression, anxiety and sleeping problems when she reportedly became addicted to medication, including zopiclone and triazolam.

That's when she started prescribing the drugs to herself, her former husband and son which is against professional medical practice, according to New Zealand's Medical Council.

The doctor's six charges, five of which have been accepted by the accused, are being heard by the Health Practitioner Disciplinary Tribunal today in Auckland.

The accepted charges include 60 occasions of writing prescriptions for herself, six times writing scripts for herself in her son and former husband's names, eight counts of inappropriately writing medical practice supply orders (MPSOs), consuming drugs without adequate medical oversight and misleading her employer and the medical council by telling them medication had not being picked up when it had.

The charge disputed is misleading the pharmacist by saying the MPSOs were for her patients rather than her own use.

The hearing is expected to run over the next three days. The tribunal will decide whether the GP's acts were professional misconduct, and whether she should be disciplined.

According to the accepted summary of facts the offending started in 2011 when she was working at Auckland District Health Board as a registrar.

The following year she lost her role at Auckland, reasons not specified, and began working for Northland DHB.

The "inappropriate prescribing" reportedly wasn't picked until March 2017 when she was working at a general practice and her supervisor reported it to the Medical Council.

In a letter to the Medical Council, the woman said she was extremely embarrassed and assured them it had not happened before.

Today, the tribunal is hearing from a number of witnesses and the doctor's counsel.

Today, the tribunal heard evidence from the medical practitioner who spoke of personal hardship she had suffered that led to her substance abuse.

"I was ashamed that I needed that medication, I felt like a failure. However, I took the medications as I knew I needed them to be effective at home and my work," she said.

The doctor said her stress levels and anxiety continued to grow and became increasingly difficult to cope.

"Concerns were then raised by my supervisor and human resource manager at Starship Hospital regarding my performance and emotional state.

"As a result, in February 2011, I was placed under the supervision of Medical Council's Health Committee who referred me to a psychiatrist."

She stopped working.

In May 2011, she began self-prescribing as she says she was anxious she would run out.

Later that year she returned to work but after performance review by the Medical Council her medical certificate was not renewed and she lost her position at Auckland DHB.

In 2013, she separated from her husband and, as she couldn't get a job in Auckland, she moved to Whangarei, leaving her children in the care of her husband.

She says she started experiencing panic attacks due to being away from her children and soon began self-prescribing again.

It was until January 2016, her self-prescribing was uncovered by the Medical Council.

However, the doctor today admitted she lied to the Medical Council and told them about her self-prescribing was a one off.

Speaking today, the doctor said "I was in a bad headspace.

"It did not occur to me at that time that might affect how other doctors might prescribe to them, or that this has had the potential to possibly cause any harm."

She stopped self-prescribing and continued to work but started again later that year.

"My thought process wasn't logical to make well-informed decisions," she said while shedding tears.

Her voice shaking while she spoke, she said she hated herself for what she did. "This is not characteristic of me. I am so sorry to my family, to my colleagues for letting them down. I am also sorry that I have let myself down so badly"

She says since May 2017 she stopped self-prescribing and has made a number of changes to her personal life to cope. She is currently employed by another Auckland medical clinic.