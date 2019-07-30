New Zealand's consumer watchdog has criminally charged a building materials company and its director over alleged misrepresentations for a product which an expert says "poisoned" concrete.

Global Fibre8 Limited (GF8) and its sole director Tangi Tuake appeared briefly this morning in the Auckland District Court after the Commerce Commission filed eight representative charges against the building product company and its sole shareholder.

The charges were laid under the Fair Trading Act over various representations made between July 2015 and August 2018 about K3T, a wall panel system, the Commerce Commission said in a statement to the Herald.

Both GF8, an Auckland-based company, and Tuake will appear in court again next month.

The criminal prosecution follows a High Court civil judgment last year which ordered Global Fibre8 to pay $84,464 in damages to a Northland couple building their "dream home".

In 2015, Randolph Urlich and his wife Karen were planning to build the house on the Karikari Peninsula when GF8 sold them a new pre-fabricated K3T wall panel system.

The company also designed plans and specifications for its installation.

However, the product, the plans and the specifications were defective, Justice Matthew Palmer's publicly available judgment reads.

The Urliches brought court proceedings against several parties, including the Far North District Council and the home's builder, with all settling except GF8.

Tuake had taken the couple on a factory tour, promoting K3T, which was launched in August 2015, the judgment reads.

He told the Urliches K3T had a Codemark Certificate of Conformity from the Joint Accredited System of Australia and New Zealand, which it did.

However, he also told them this meant K3T was a tested and approved building material in New Zealand, which it was not, the judgment said.

Tuake further told the Urliches that K3T did not burn, did not absorb water and could hold a screw with a 50kg weight, the ruling read.

GF8's website was also quoted in the High Court documents and stated K3T's "key features" are that it is resistant to fire, moisture, earthquakes, termites, cyclone and harsh weather.

The Urliches agreed to purchase K3T from GF8, while the Far North District Council granted a building consent.

But after work on the home began the Urliches started to notice cracking in the K3T, the judgment reads.

An expert building surveyor also gave evidence for Justice Palmer and said the concrete structure had been "poisoned" by chlorides in the K3T panels.

In an interview with 1 News in May 2018, Tuake claimed K3T does not expand or contract and can hold the pressure of 95 tonnes, the judgment said.

The Urliches obtained a new building consent and engaged another builder to rebuild the house, which they said had caused them "extreme financial and emotional stress".