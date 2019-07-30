Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29, Karapiro.

Police were called about 10.35am.

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently blocked, and will be closed for a period of time while a vehicle is removed.

Diversions will be in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Meanwhile a separate crash is blocking SH29 800m east of the intersection with SH1 in both directions. NZTA has warned motorists to expect delays and to delay their journeys.