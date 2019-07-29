Police are appealing for information after a trophy red stag valued at over $40,000 was shot and killed in Martinborough.

The stag was killed in its deer enclosure on Blue Rock Rd, between 10am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

The animal was about 6, had 40 plus points and weighed over 200kg.

"As a rare breed valued at over $40,000, this is a huge loss for its owner," Senior Sergeant Jen Hansen said.

• Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact their local police or call 105, quoting file number 190728/3019. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.