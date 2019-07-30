A number of people contacted Oranga Tamariki with concerns about the welfare of Auckland toddler Malcolm Bell before he suffered the suspected abuse-related injuries that killed him.

Malcolm was just 16 months old when he died on June 29.

He was rushed to Starship Hospital six days earlier with serious injuries.

Doctors assessed the boy and, believing the injuries were not accidental, notified police.

Malcolm was one of six children and all of his siblings had previously been taken from his mother and are now in foster or whanau care.

After Malcolm died a homicide investigation was launched.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A

Related articles: