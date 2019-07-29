COMMENT

An awkward tweet from Auckland Mayor, Phil Goff; and a rushed statement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged the "protestors" to be "peaceful"; to "respect each other and the land". The fact that such a caution was expressed reveals just how far apart these political leaders are from the movement on the ground inspired by Save Our Unique Landscape (Soul).

For if either Goff or Ardern were to visit Ihumātao they would have seen the kaupapa firmly established at the entrance: "Peaceful presence, tū kaha Ihumātao, kia tū kotahi tātou (be at one), reclaim the whenua, keep safe, look after our kids, know your limits".

Over the last six days Māori have flocked to Ihumātao to stand in solidarity. Māori Party founders, Dame Tariana Turia and Sir Pita Sharples; long-standing activists and electorate representatives have all been united in our admiration for the courage, the passion, the determination of a movement that has emerged out of love for the land.

We will not walk away from the people; make a display for the cameras but leave issues unaddressed. We have come to listen; to learn; to show support.

Police stand by as people listen to speakers during the occupation of land at Ihumātao. File photo / NZ Herald

This special piece of land, adjacent to the Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve is steeped in history. It is one of the first places where Māori settled over 800 years ago. Ihumātao is a landscape of cultural, historical, geological, spiritual and environmental significance. It is also the largest remaining intact gardening site found in New Zealand. Despite this, the Crown failed to recognise its heritage values, allowing it to be sold for proposed housing. Archaeologist, Dave Veart, described Ihumātao as important in that it reveals how people lived in a way that is easy to understand. And perhaps that's one of the greatest learnings that comes out of the efforts to protect Ihumātao. How much we know – or don't – of the stories of our country.

In 2014, the Māori Party campaigned for compulsory Māori history in New Zealand schools. Two years later, in Budget 2016 we won $4m to provide financial support to mark commemorative events and to support activities for schools and communities about the Land War conflict which occured in Wairau, Northland, Taranaki, Waikato, Te Urewera, Tauranga, Ōpōtiki and the East Coast during the 19th century. Iwi representatives later agreed to the establishment of Raa Maumahara National Day of Commemoration to be held October 28 each year; the first inaugural event starting in 2017.

The settlement of this dispute will only occur when there is respect for mana whenua, the protectors, and the different views are understood.

The past is asking something of the present. It asks us to understand. Over the last three days that I have been at Ihumātao, my son has been buttering bread in the kai tent, my nieces are camped out for the duration. It gives me hope to see the generational hunger to know their history, our history.

But there are others there of all walks of life; eager to help; keen to comprehend. They have brought gifts of love; expressions of generosity.The call to action is mobilising New Zealanders in ways which warrant our respect.

The ill-informed comparisons between "mana-whenua" and "rangatahi"; or "kaumātua and rangatahi" overlook the fact that many of the rangatahi are indeed mana whenua to this land. Rangatahi are the majority demographic in our population; we have to stop patronising them, and instead work with them if we care about our future.

Che Wilson. File photo / Daisy Hudson

There are multiple players implicated in Ihumātao: the corporate cartell (Fletchers); Auckland councils and mayors; Makaurau Marae, the Mangere-Otahuhu local board; the Environment Court; the Māori Affairs select committee; Ministers, MPs and mana whenua. There are also policy contortions to wade through: Housing Accords, Special Housing Action Zones; Notice of Requirement, Tohu Whenua, application to the Overseas Investment Office (Ihumātao is considered "sensitive" land); New Zealand Heritage List; and associated legislation.

It is not straight-forward but all the more reason to talk it out.

Ultimately, the Māori Party believes kōrero is the solution. The settlement of this dispute will only occur when there is respect for mana whenua, the protectors, and the different views are understood. We must have a principled dialogue between all the mana whenua of Ihumatau – not just who the Crown determines. History comes to life at these significant places. It adds to our nationhood; it strengths our connections to our past.

My time at Ihumātao stirred me to a level of optimism for our future that reaches beyond the humble settlement at Orurangi Reserve. Today, the Māori Party will join the fight to protect our whānau at the "Hands Off Our Tamariki" march to parliament to oppose the remove of Māori children from their families. In both areas, we see Māori standing up for our culture, our identity, our whānau, our whenua. And that's something to celebrate; a strong and independent Māori voice.

* Che Wilson is president of the Māori Party