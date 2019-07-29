Footage of what appears to be a group of inmates sparring from inside a New Zealand prison was broadcast live on social media today.

The video was posted live in a closed Facebook group earlier this afternoon but has since been deleted.

It showed inmates boxing while listening to music.

Some of the inmates in the video appear to be Black Power gang members.

Inmates in New Zealand prisons are not allowed to have cellphones.

Corrections has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beales told the Herald Corrections became aware of the video at 2pm this afternoon. "By 3.30pm, we had identified that the prisoners involved were from West Division at Auckland Prison," he added.

"We have more than 9000 male prisoners across 15 sites.

"We're moving swiftly to locate the phone used and any other contraband, and hold the prisoners involved to account. We've got some clear evidence from the video. We appreciate that any images of prisoners available online will be of particular concern to the victims of their offending, and we're sorry for any distress caused."

Beales added that, in recent weeks, Corrections has located two mobile phones in the prison and prevented three phones from being taken in.

"Corrections jurisdictions worldwide face the issue of contraband cellphones and simcards being smuggled into prison. As technology evolves it is a constant challenge to stay one step ahead of prisoners," he said.

"It is an issue we take extremely seriously and in recent years we have strengthened the tools and methods we use to detect and recover contraband.

"All prisons in New Zealand use an extensive range of methods to prevent contraband entry. These include extensive perimeter security; camera surveillance; searches of staff, contractors and visitors, and their vehicles; scanners and X-technology; specialist detector dog teams (including dogs that can detect cellphones); and prisoner telephone monitoring. Technology is rapidly advancing, and we are always working to stay ahead of offenders' attempts to manipulate our security processes."

Any prisoner found in possession of contraband is charged through the internal misconduct system.

If found guilty, they can be sanctioned with a loss of privileges such access to hobbies or telephone calls or visits in excess of minimum entitlement, forfeiture of earnings, or cell confinement.

Visitors who attempt to introduce contraband are also referred to police for consideration of criminal charges. They are also banned from visiting.