The group leading the Ihumātao occupation say they will not leave the area until there is written confirmation from the Prime Minister no building will take place on the land.

Save Our Unique Landscape (Soul) has also again called on Jacinda Ardern to make an appearance, while requesting Fletcher Residential and remaining police leave the area.

Thousands joined the fight over the weekend to protect the 32-hectare land block in South Auckland from a housing development, after those occupying the land were served an eviction notice on July 23.

On Monday more people continued to arrive, including a busload of students from Te Whānau a Apanui in the Bay of Plenty.

After previously saying the Government would not intervene, Ardern sought to calm the situation on Friday by calling a halt to construction while a solution was sought with all affected parties.

Soul leader Pania Newton said on Monday they would continue to hold the land "peacefully and passively" until there was written confirmation there would be no construction until there was a resolution reached by all affected parties.

They were asking Fletcher and police officers to leave to allow them to again exercise their kaitiakitanga and guardianship over the land, she said.

With Ardern in Tokelau, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told a press conference said seeking a letter of confirmation was a "statement of bad faith".

"She gave her word, and she is entitled to be believed."

Any visit would be up to Ardern.

Peters said the dispute would not be decided by "the view of a whole lot of outsiders".

"At the end of the day it comes down to who've been keeping that land warm over the centuries all the way to 2019."

Soul and members of Makaurau Marae nearby want to see the entire block, which borders the Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve, returned and also made into a public reserve.

Meanwhile one of the iwi regarded as mana whenua, Te Kawerau ā Maki, has supported the development that would have eight hectares of land returned and 40 houses set aside for them.

Te Akitai, Te Wai o Hua and Tainui are also regarded as mana whenua, but people from the same iwi and hapū stand on both sides of the divide.

Support continued to pour in from across the country on Monday, including busloads of rangatahi.

Te Whānau a Apanui head girl Manaia Sorensen said they had travelled six hours to be there.

"I know as soon as we get back to school, what we've learned here, it won't stop at just us."

Capone Herenaia, 15, said he hoped he was doing well by future generations by being there.

"It's pretty empowering to hear Pania [Newton]'s wero (challenge) that she laid down to us rangatahi to come out to support this kaupapa of getting back the whenua."

Counties Manukau police superintendent Jill Rogers said there was a "relaxed atmosphere and peaceful behaviour" at Ihumātao.

There had been no arrests on site since Wednesday, and police were continuing to have "positive ongoing dialogue with organisers to manage any issues at the site".

Police had reduced the number of officers at the site today, however some would remain at the site to keep the peace and for safety reasons, given the size of the action.

Organisers had agreed there would be no attempt to enter the area around the buildings where eviction notices were served last Tuesday, Rogers said.

"We welcome the constructive dialogue with protest organisers as we work together to ensure the protest remains safe and peaceful," Rogers said.

Meanwhile David Rankin, who described himself as a senior leader of Te Kawerau ā Maki, said he would lay a complaint with police over Ardern's "interference" at Ihumātao.

The complaint would allege Ardern had interfered in a legal transaction, and in doing so would deprive the iwi of dozens of homes.