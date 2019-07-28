The driver of a car that hit a power pole, sending a phone box flying in Waipukurau, is being treated for minor injuries.

The Chrysler car hit the pole with such force that the phone box beside it flew approximately 4 metres along the footpath on Porangahau Rd, about 10am, police said.

Witnesses at the scene, outside the old Waipukurau Hospital, said a woman walking her dog on the footpath was believed to have been hit by flying phone box.

The woman injured her knee, but was able to leave the scene after being assessed by St John ambulance workers.

Porangahau Rd is closed between McLean Terrace and Gaisford Tce.

The phone box flew 4 metres. Photo / Rachel Wise

