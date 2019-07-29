Got the hump

Notice how driving around Auckland has become a shuddering experience? Of course you have. I'm all for keeping speeding in check but do all drivers have to suffer because of a few irresponsible speedsters?

Now we have speed humps that have a few bumps of their own. There are too many of them and most are too high. They can force vehicles onto the wrong side of the street, interrupt traffic flow, are difficult to see at night, disappear into wet surfaces, leap out at you along unfamiliar streets and distract from concentration on a plethora of tasks required of a safe driver.

And it's not just the occupants who suffer - our vehicles also take a thrashing. I suggest appropriate height and sensible spacing would ease the judder of frustration to drivers. Huh, wonder what the hairy troglodyte who invented the wheel would think of today's speed hump system? I shudder to think.

Keith Duggan, Sandringham.



Social dependency

The annual budget for social spending has increased in excess of 50 per cent to $3.8 billion, which appears unsustainable. It is reassuring, however, we retain a base of security for our most vulnerable citizens, the linchpin of Western democracy which defines us from alternative political ideologies. Nonetheless those who are able bodied who receive state support incur an obligation to contribute to society for the benefits they receive, to seek employment, schooling or training or some form of community engagement restrictions - oddly relaxed at the behest of the Greens. Successive governments have adhered to the belief financial support is the elixir for every social ill, indifferent to the correlation between long-term state benevolence and inter generational dependency while the ever-increasing reliance on welfare and charity support steadily encircles our society.

P J Edmondson, Tauranga.



Parliament responses

For well over 35 years, I have written letters to parliamentarians, on all sides of the house, expressing my views and often supporting decisions that they have made or expressing an opposite view. I believe that I have always done it in a realistic way and, in the past, correspondence has always been answered.

However, since the 2017 election things have changed. As this coalition government and the self-proclaimed most honest, open and transparent government of all times besides not answering questions asked of it by constituents, generally does not even acknowledge letters, which I personally find very disappointing.

Even letters addressed to the PM's office are not acknowledged, which I believe is

unacceptable especially considering the number of communication staff that the PM has on the payroll.

As an example, a letter that I forwarded to the Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services, Mr Hipkins, in October 2017, which I have followed up on five occasions, has never been acknowledged or answered, which I believe is inappropriate and unacceptable.

Mike Baker, Tauranga.



Tourist attack

The story this morning (NZ Herald, July 11) really distressed me. Once again, a young Kiwi thug bashes his way to notoriety. But not to prison.

This attitude of going easy on offenders because of their youth is around the wrong way. A person who starts offending early in life deserves more condemnation than someone who, say, manages a blame-free life until reaching middle - or old - age before slipping.

Young punks who are still not out of their teens but can't wait to bash someone should be dealt a stiff lesson, not patted on the head and told "there, there, a few months lying on your lounger and you'll be okay".

Glenn Lewis, Epsom.



Noise pollution

I'm amazed Mike Jarman (NZ Herald, July 22) can hear cars racing in the showgrounds over the thundering air planes overhead which are far more pervasive. Perhaps it's those he was hearing. Oh for the time when planes (and cars) are electric.

R Howell, Onehunga.



Scrap tax

From Bernard Orsman's excellent articles on rates it appears Auckland Council is pressing on with its grossly unfair $67-a-year tax on food waste, which will be charged to the thousands of Aucklanders who have compost bins so throw out zero food scraps.

There has been no explanation of why the council sees fit to impose a "pay as you throw" charge for general waste, yet will charge a flat annual fee for collecting food waste regardless of whether the service is used. This makes it a tax rather than a user pays charge. Presumably the flat tax is necessary to ensure sufficient cash flow for the $30 million food scraps treatment plant.

The council should scrap the scraps tax and introduce a pay as you throw scheme for those lacking the space, time or desire to have their own compost bins. Perhaps one of the mayoral candidates will promise to do this?

Jon Addison, Milford.



Gun buy-back

Two peer-reviewed journal articles by Christine Neill and Andrew Leigh analysing the Australian gun buy-back scheme put in place after the Port Arthur Massacre, found that 200 lives per year have been saved in the ensuing 15-year period. Australia is around five times the size of New Zealand, so we can expect our gun buy-back programme to save 40 lives per year. NZTA estimates a human life to be worth $4.15 million which means we save $166m per year. Even if the buy-back cost blows out to $300m, we still get an annual return of 55 per cent. It turns out that the majority of lives saved in Australia were suicides so we can expect the New Zealand suicide rate to drop as a result of the gun buy-back. History will look back on the gun buy-back scheme as a tremendous success.

John Caldwell, Howick.



Auckland debt

Simon Wilson's five "to do" tips for Phil Goff , ignore the pachyderm in the conservatory (NZ Herald, July 26).

In a case that Hogan's Hero Sgt Shultz ("do not menshunn zee voor") would have been proud of, the council's parlous finances get no "mention".

Using 2018 council financial data, Auckland Council's debt at $17,375 per ratepayer, is at a figure three times the average of all New Zealand territorial councils.

Phil Goff was elected by promising to address the council's parlous financial issues. Instead they have got worse.

Simon's nice to have top five "frills", must be both affordable and financially prudent. Currently under Goff ... they are not.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.



Cultural spending

I totally agree with Simon Wilson's opinion telling Phil Goff how he can do things better to win the mayoral election.

We are creating a Bilbao effect up here in Whangārei, two steps ahead of you Auckland.

Building is soon to be completed in 2020 of the Hundertwasser Art Centre and Māori Art Gallery - a fully community-led project, predicted to bring millions of revenue to the north from tourism and also the possibility of cruise ships visiting as a stopover on the way north.

Kerry McLennan, Waipu.



Short & Sweet

On Ihumātao

Do any of the hundreds from around the country milling around at Ihumātao have job responsibilities in the real world? Linda Lang, Henderson.

Would it be possible to persuade Chris Finlayson and Sir Doug Graham, who have shown to successfully care for Māori interests, to "step into the breach" and bring the Ihumātao situation to a satisfactory close? Jim Radich, Hillsborough.

Fletcher had already offered to sell the land but nobody wanted to buy, not even the young lady organising the protest. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

On netball

We have heard through press and television congratulations by past players, coaches and supporters on the Silver Ferns World Cup win but have not seen or heard any comment from our previous coach. Peter Grant, Whitianga.

Will Jacinda be calling for prize money when a Kiwi wins, say, a skiing or BMX competition? R Wilkins, Kohimarama.

On traffic

In all the lovely graphics on our council spending rates money, not a single traffic jam depicted in any of them. Pim Venecourt, Torbay.

On Johnson

One of the Boris Johnson's first claims is "we will restore trust in our democracy". It is hard to credit this can be fulfilled as the very process which elected him is totally undemocratic. Rod Lyons, Muriwai.