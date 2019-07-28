Despite a massive clean-up operation, it's unlikely the rubbish-strewn Fox River will ever be restored to its pristine former state, with future floods there expected to churn up more waste.

The picturesque South Westland river became the scene of an environmental disaster in March, when floods washed tens of thousands of tonnes of waste from an old disused landfill.

Four months on, enough had been gathered from the formerly pristine to fill 270 hefty wool sack-like bags weighing half a tonne each.

Volunteers working alongside Defence Force and Department of Conservation (DOC) staff have poured in more than 1700 hours

'Every council needs to know the risk'