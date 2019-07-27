By RNZ

Hundreds of people have stayed the night at Ihumātao, and some are prepared to stay as long as it takes to get a satisfactory result.

Some see this as part of a growing global fight for recognition and protection of indigenous land rights.

It is now into day six and the land protectors aren't budging. As darkness fell and a bitter chill set in last night, thousands stayed.

Hundreds of people have stayed the night at Ihumātao. Photo / RNZ

At the frontline, just metres away from the police line, Stan Walker, soul singer Teeks and roots artist Troy Kingi sang to the crowd, many clutching blankets.

Each singer took a moment to talk about their support for the protests. Stan Walker said he was grateful to be at the site where people have fought tirelessly to defend their land.

Fires were lit, and in dozens of marquees kaimahi (workers) were handing out kai, hot drinks and blankets - all for free, or a koha donation.

Children were dancing and singing, and others playing guitar, before the main event.

One man Eddy, has been camping out since Tuesday after coming down from Mitimiti in Northland. He says Ihumātao is part of a renewed and energetic movement for global indigenous land rights.

"I think shining a light on what's happened here has opened up more people's eyes. Indigenous people around the world are feeling this as well. You see Mauna Kea, and

Dakota Pipeline [in North Dakota] - shining a light on this for all indigenous people around the world."

Dozens of volunteers are ensuring there is enough kai for everyone on site. Photo / RNZ

Eddy said he would stay as long as it takes if he didn't have to go back to work, mentioning the 18 months people occupied Bastion Point. "We've only done five days!"

The police yesterday praised the behaviour of protesters, saying it's been a relaxed atmosphere. They noted that there hasn't been an arrest since Wednesday, and that people seem to be committed to their actions being peaceful.

Another land protector, Zane Wedding, who's also been camping since Tuesday, said tensions were starting to rise before the prime minister put a halt on any construction work. Since then he said the tone has changed.

Around 100 tents have been set up at the site and occupants are being supported with hot drinks and kai. Photo / RNZ, Jordan Bond

"This was changing into something bigger than the mana whenua argument. With all the other things going on around the world - Mauna Kea [in Hawaii], Standing Rock [in North Dakota] - this was becoming a real symbol of indigenous versus big companies."

He's amazed at how much the movement has grown in just a few days.

"That's the biggest thing for me - the way that New Zealand can just boom - get to a place and show in force that people power is still a thing, it still exists."